Optimize the value of your tests by choosing how to tradeoff among various valuable properties.

Test Desiderata

Here are some properties making tests valuable (links lead to 5-minute videos describing each property with Kent Beck and Kelly Sutton):

Some properties support each other. Automating tests makes them faster to run.

Some properties interfere with each other. Making tests more predictive of production behavior makes them slower.

Sometimes (and this is the magic), properties only seem to interfere. You can use composability to make tests faster and more predictive.

The original Test Desiderata papers are here and here.